Archway Capital Provides $4M Loan for Refinancing of Student Housing Portfolio in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, MICH. — Archway Capital has provided a $4 million loan for the refinancing of a three-property student housing portfolio serving the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor. The portfolio totals 60 units. The borrower has owned the portfolio for more than 40 years. The two-year loan features a 50 percent loan-to-value ratio.