Archway Equities Buys 264-Unit Apartment Complex in Northeast Dallas

DALLAS — California-based investment firm Archway Equities has purchased Coronado Apartment Homes, a 264-unit multifamily complex located in the Lakewood area of northeast Dallas. Built on 6.8 acres in 1984, the property comprises 11 three-story buildings that house one- and two-bedroom units. Amenities include a pool, fitness center and a clubhouse. Rob Key, David Austin and William Jennings of JLL represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Archway plans to implement a value-add program.