Coronado Apartment Homes marks the first investment in Dallas in nearly two years for Archway Equities. The California-based company's Texas holdings now comprises 11 properties totaling close to 2,700 units in Dallas and Austin.
Archway Equities Buys 264-Unit Apartment Complex in Northeast Dallas

by Taylor Williams

DALLAS — California-based investment firm Archway Equities has purchased Coronado Apartment Homes, a 264-unit multifamily complex located in the Lakewood area of northeast Dallas. Built on 6.8 acres in 1984, the property comprises 11 three-story buildings that house one- and two-bedroom units. Amenities include a pool, fitness center and a clubhouse. Rob Key, David Austin and William Jennings of JLL represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Archway plans to implement a value-add program.

