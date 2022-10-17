REBusinessOnline

Archway Equities Sells 616-Unit Harmony Apartments in Arlington

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Harmony Apartments in Arlington totals 616 units. The property was built in 1984.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS — Southern California-based investment firm Archway Equities has sold Harmony Apartments, a 616-unit multifamily community in Arlington. Built in 1984, Harmony Apartments offers one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as two pools, a fitness center, business center and outdoor grilling and dining stations. Drew Kile, Joey Tumminello, Michael Ware and Asher Hall of Institutional Property Advisors, a division of Marcus & Millichap, represented Archway Equities in the transaction. Aspen Capital Group purchased the asset for an undisclosed price. The seller held the property for three years and executed a capital improvement plan during that stretch.

