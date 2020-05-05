Archway Properties Breaks Ground on 22,016 SF Retail Project in Houston for Northern Tool

Northern Tool + Equipment's new store within Archway's Park Air 59 mixed-use development in Houston is expected to open in the first quarter of 2021.

HOUSTON — Archway Properties has broken ground on a 22,016-square-foot build-to-suit retail project in Houston for Northern Tool + Equipment. The building will be situated on a freeway-fronting pad site within the 111-acre Park Air 59 mixed-use development on the city’s northeastern side. The store will be the Minnesota-based retailer’s eighth in Houston and is expected to open in the first quarter of 2021.