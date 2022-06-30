REBusinessOnline

Archway Properties to Develop 429,027 SF Industrial Project in Irving

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Texas

Royal-114-Irving

Royal 114 in Irving will feature frontage along both State Highway 114 and West Royal Lane.

IRVING, TEXAS — Archway Properties, a developer with offices in Houston and Dallas, will build Royal 114, a 429,027-square-foot industrial project in Irving. Royal 114 will consist of four rear-load buildings that will range in size from 46,261 to 155,050 square feet and will feature 28- to 32-foot clear heights. Pross Design Group is the project architect, and Peinado Construction is the general contractor. Transwestern will lease the property. Construction is set to begin later this summer and to be complete in the first quarter of 2023.

