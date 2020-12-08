Arcland Property Opens Two Self-Storage Facilities in Metro D.C.

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Maryland, Self-Storage, Southeast, Virginia

RESTON, VA. AND KENSINGTON, MD. — Arcland Property Co. has opened two self-storage facilities totaling 2,414 units. The first property is located at 1808 Michael Faraday Court in Reston. The four-story building is situated 20 miles west of downtown Washington, D.C. The property offers 1,100 climate-controlled and drive-up units. According to property manager Self Storage Plus, rents at the facility range from $31 to $443 per month.

The second property is located at 4900 Nicholson Court in Kensington, 12 miles north of downtown D.C. The asset offers 68 drive-up and 1,246 climate-controlled units. Rents at the location range from $28 to $434 per month. Self Storage Plus will manage both properties, marking the Washington, D.C.-based company’s 44th and 45th managed facilities.