Wednesday, May 24, 2023
Development, Industrial, Texas

ARCO Beverage Group Breaks Grounds on 253,200 SF Distribution Center in Weslaco, Texas

by Taylor Williams

WESLACO, TEXAS — ARCO Beverage Group, a division of St. Louis-based general contractor ARCO National Construction, has broken ground on a 253,200-square-foot distribution center for Glazer’s Beer & Beverage in the Rio Grande Valley city of Weslaco. The wholesale alcoholic beverage distributor will be the anchor tenant of Mid Valley International Industrial Park, a 122-acre master-planned development that is owned by Weslaco Economic Development Corp. Building features will include 210,000 square feet of temperature-controlled space, 36-foot clear heights, 27 dock positions and 25,000 square feet of office space. Completion is slated for the first quarter of 2024.

