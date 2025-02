ST. LOUIS — ARCO Construction and architect HDA have completed The Rail, a 268-unit apartment complex in St. Louis. The four-story, 278,659-square-foot project features a three-level parking garage totaling 94,598 square feet. Outdoor amenities include a courtyard with a pool and grilling area. Inside, residents can enjoy a gathering kitchen, fitness center, game lounge, theater, coworking spaces and conference rooms. Monthly rents start at $1,410, according to the property’s website.