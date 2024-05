ST. LOUIS — ARCO Construction Co. is underway on The Rail, a 268-unit apartment complex in St. Louis. The 278,500-square-foot, four-story development will feature studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Amenities will include a courtyard, pool, grilling area, game lounge, group fitness studio, gathering kitchen and three-story parking garage. Completion is slated for this fall. HDA was the architect for the $61 million project.