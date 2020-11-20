REBusinessOnline

ARCO/Murray Completes 1,100-Unit Self-Storage Development in Rochelle Park, New Jersey

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, New Jersey, Northeast, Self-Storage

The new Public Storage facility in Rochelle Park, New Jersey, totals 1,100 units.

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J. — Dallas-based design/build firm ARCO/Murray has completed a 1,100-unit self-storage project in Rochelle Park, about 25 miles northwest of New York City. The 120,000-square-foot property features a 2,800-square-foot office and an interior loading dock. ARCO/Murray provided a complete design-build solution, including architectural and engineering design, permitting, construction and final equipment. The developer was not disclosed.

