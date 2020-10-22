ARCO/Murray Completes 937-Unit Self-Storage Facility in North Arlington

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Self-Storage, Texas

The new Extra Space Storage facility in north Arlington totals 937 units.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS — Dallas-based design/build firm ARCO/Murray has completed a North Arlington Self Storage, a 937-unit facility. Developed by Cogent Capital, the five-story property spans 100,665 gross square feet and includes an interior drive aisle, detached single-story units and a 900-square-foot sales office. Extra Space Storage will manage the property. ARCO/Murray provided complete design-build services including architectural, structural, MEP design, permitting and construction.