ARCO/Murray Completes 997-Unit CubeSmart Self-Storage Facility in Houston
HOUSTON — Design-build firm ARCO/Murray has completed Calhoun Avenue Storage, a 997-unit self-storage facility in Houston that will be operated by Pennsylvania-based REIT CubeSmart. Miami-based private equity firm FivePoint Capital Management developed the property, which rises four stories, spans 126,000 square feet and features a 1,000-square-foot sales office. Construction began in July 2020.
