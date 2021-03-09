REBusinessOnline

ARCO/Murray Completes 997-Unit CubeSmart Self-Storage Facility in Houston

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Texas

CubeSmart-Houston

Calhoun Avenue Storage, CubeSmart's new facility Houston, totals 997 units.

HOUSTON — Design-build firm ARCO/Murray has completed Calhoun Avenue Storage, a 997-unit self-storage facility in Houston that will be operated by Pennsylvania-based REIT CubeSmart. Miami-based private equity firm FivePoint Capital Management developed the property, which rises four stories, spans 126,000 square feet and features a 1,000-square-foot sales office. Construction began in July 2020.

