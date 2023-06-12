ARCO/Murray to Build 972,380 SF Spec Industrial Facility in Grapevine, Texas

GRAPEVINE, TEXAS — Design-build firm ARCO/Murray will construct a 972,380-square-foot speculative industrial facility in Grapevine, located in the northern-central part of the metroplex. The developer was not disclosed. Phase I will consist of 200,340-square-foot, rear-load warehouse that will feature 37 dock positions, two drive-in ramps, 119 CAR parking spaces and 49 trailer parking stalls on a 16-acre site. The building is designed to accommodate up to four tenants. Phase II will includes three buildings totaling 772,040 square feet (504,000, 183,040 and 85,000 square feet) with a total of 216 dock positions, eight drive-in ramps and 700-plus car parking spaces on the remaining 72 acres. All necessary approvals have been secured, and construction is set to begin in September.