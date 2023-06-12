Monday, June 12, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
ARCO-Murray-Grapevine
ARCO/Murray's new industrial project in Grapevine will total 972,380 square feet.
DevelopmentIndustrialTexas

ARCO/Murray to Build 972,380 SF Spec Industrial Facility in Grapevine, Texas

by Taylor Williams

GRAPEVINE, TEXAS — Design-build firm ARCO/Murray will construct a 972,380-square-foot speculative industrial facility in Grapevine, located in the northern-central part of the metroplex. The developer was not disclosed. Phase I will consist of 200,340-square-foot, rear-load warehouse that will feature 37 dock positions, two drive-in ramps, 119 CAR parking spaces and 49 trailer parking stalls on a 16-acre site. The building is designed to accommodate up to four tenants. Phase II will includes three buildings totaling 772,040 square feet (504,000, 183,040 and 85,000 square feet) with a total of 216 dock positions, eight drive-in ramps and 700-plus car parking spaces on the remaining 72 acres. All necessary approvals have been secured, and construction is set to begin in September.

You may also like

Ability Housing to Develop 92-Unit Affordable Housing Community...

Walton Global Sells 25-Acre Multifamily Development Parcel in...

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $24M Sale of Industrial...

Newmark Arranges $20.4M Sale of Distribution Facility in...

CTO Realty Growth Acquires Retail Power Center in...

JLL Negotiates Sale of 116-Unit Self-Storage Facility in...

Captiv Creative Signs 14,774 SF Industrial Lease in...

SVN | J. Beard Arranges Sale of 8,320...

Colliers Brokers Sale of 106,528 SF Industrial Property...