Friday, June 9, 2023
ARCO/Murray to Develop 972,380 SF Spec Industrial Facility in Grapevine, Texas

by John Nelson

GRAPEVINE, TEXAS — Dallas-based developer and design-build firm ARCO/Murray will develop a 972,380-square-foot speculative industrial facility in Grapevine, located in the northern-central part of the metroplex. Phase I will consist of a 200,340-square-foot, rear-load warehouse that will feature 37 dock positions, two drive-in ramps, 119 auto parking spaces and 49 trailer parking stalls. The building is designed to accommodate up to four tenants.

Phase II will include three buildings totaling 772,040 square feet (504,000, 183,040 and 85,000 square feet) with a total of 216 dock positions, eight drive-in ramps and 700-plus auto parking spaces on the remaining 72 acres. All necessary approvals have been secured, and construction is set to begin in September.

