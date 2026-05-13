ARCO National Construction Expands St. Louis Office Lease to 95,000 SF

ST. LOUIS — ARCO National Construction has leased all remaining vacancy at Clayton Executive Center I, bringing the property to full occupancy. With this expansion, ARCO now occupies the entire building. An affiliate of Stanton Road Capital owns the property. Tom Bajardi of Sansone Group represented ownership in the lease. ARCO initially leased 60,000 square feet and is now expanding by an additional 35,000 square feet. Clayton Executive Center consists of two office buildings, both of which are now fully leased.