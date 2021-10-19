Arden Group Acquires 145,646 SF Solutionreach Office Building in Metro Salt Lake City

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Office, Utah, Western

Solutionreach uses the 145,646-square-foot property at 2600 Ashton Blvd. in Lehi, Utah, as its corporate headquarters.

LEHI, UTAH — Arden Group, in partnership with Vesta Realty Partners, has purchased Solutionreach, a five-story, Class AAA office property in Lehi.

Located at 2600 Ashton Blvd., the 145,646-square-foot building serves as the headquarters for Solutionreach, a private equity-backed healthcare technology consulting company. The property was developed in 2016 as a build-to-suit corporate campus for the current tenant.

Cushman & Wakefield represented the sellers, Gardner Co. and Boyer Co., in the deal. Terms of the transaction were not released.