Arden Group Acquires 171,025 SF Industrial Flex Property in South Dallas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

Stoneridge-Business-Park-Dallas

Stoneridge Business Park in Dallas consists of 171,025 square feet across three buildings.

DALLAS — The Arden Group, a Philadelphia-based investment management firm, has acquired Stoneridge Business Park, a 171,025-square-foot industrial flex property in South Dallas. Built in 1987, the property consists of three buildings with 18- to 20-foot clear heights and a 58 percent overall office finish. Stephen Bailey, Dustin Volz, Adam Roossien and Pauli Kerr of JLL represented the seller, MoxieBridge, in the transaction. Stoneridge Business Park was 83 percent leased at the time of sale to 15 tenants.

