Arden Group Acquires 203,421 SF Industrial Complex in Northeast Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

HOUSTON — Arden Logistics Parks, a division of Philadelphia-based investment firm Arden Group, has acquired a two-building, 203,421-square-foot industrial complex in northeast Houston. Built in 1999 and renovated in 2008 and 2014, the property features 24- to 30-foot clear heights. Rusty Tamlyn, Trent Agnew, Charlie Strauss and Jack Moody of JLL represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. James Brolan and John David Johnson of JLL arranged the financing on behalf of Arden Logistics Parks.