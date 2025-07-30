Wednesday, July 30, 2025
IndustrialLoansNortheastPennsylvania

Arden Group, Arcapita Receive $700M Loan for Refinancing of National Industrial Portfolio

by Taylor Williams

PHILADELPHIA — A joint venture between the logistics arm of Philadelphia-based investment firm Arden Group and global investment management firm Arcapita Holdings Group has received a $700 million loan for the refinancing of a national portfolio of 167 industrial properties. The portfolio totals approximately 7.2 million square feet and is primarily comprised of small- and mid-bay multi-tenant facilities. The names and addresses of the properties were not disclosed, but market-specific locations include Dallas, Atlanta, Indianapolis and Boston. Tom Rugg, Tom Traynor, Mark Finan, Arman Samouk and Kayla Kaloostian of CBRE arranged the five-year, floating rate loan. The direct lender was not disclosed.

