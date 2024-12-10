Tuesday, December 10, 2024
Forty-Six-Fifty-Manhattan
Arden Group has delivered Forty-Six Fifty, a new multifamily project in Manhattan, with more than 50 percent of the units preleased.
DevelopmentMultifamilyNew YorkNortheast

Arden Group Completes 22-Story Mixed-Use Building in Manhattan

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Philadelphia-based development and investment firm Arden Group has completed Forty-Six Fifty, a 22-story mixed-use building located at 4650 Broadway in Manhattan’s Inwood neighborhood. Designed by Handel Architects, the building offers 222 apartments in studio, one- and two-bedroom formats, with 30 percent of the apartments subject to income restrictions. Amenities include a fitness center, resident lounge, screening room and a children’s play area. In addition, 4650 Broadway houses 120,000 square feet of commercial space that is leased to a charter school and a supermarket. Apartment rents start at $2,800 per month for a studio.

