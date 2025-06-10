Arden Group Completes $8M Renovation of North Houston Industrial Property

HOUSTON — The industrial operating platform of Philadelphia-based investment and development firm Arden Group has completed the $8 million renovation of North Park 34, an 865,000-square-foot industrial property in North Houston. Capital improvements included the full repainting of all building exteriors, the installation of drought-tolerant landscaping and the gutting of 30 vacant suites to create turnkey spaces. These initiatives have helped facilitate 48 leases totaling nearly 252,000 square feet over the past 12 months. Stream Realty Partners leases North Park 34.