North-Park-34
North Park 34 in Houston totals 865,000 square feet across 34 buildings.
Arden Group Completes Renovation, Lease-Up of 865,000 SF Industrial Complex in Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — Philadelphia-based Arden Group has completed the renovation and lease-up of a 34-building, 865,000-square-foot industrial complex located on the northwest corner of the Beltway 8 and Hardy Toll Road in Houston. Arden Group first acquired the asset in late 2021 and has since rebranded it as North Park 34 and appointed Stream Realty Partners as the leasing agent. Capital improvements included implementing a more traditional office/warehouse configuration, painting building exteriors, upgrading interior/exterior lighting and undertaking full interior renovations to 21 vacant suites.

