Arden Group, Spitzer to Build $150M Multifamily Project in Jersey City

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — A partnership between investment management firm Arden Group and developer Spitzer Enterprises will build a $150 million multifamily project within one of Jersey City’s opportunity zones. The 26-story, 390-unit building will be located adjacent to the Journal Square PATH station and will include ground-floor retail space and onsite parking. Dustin Stolly, Jordan Roeschlaub, Chris Kramer and Nick Scribani arranged the equity partnership between the two firms. Completion of the project is scheduled for 2024.