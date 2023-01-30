REBusinessOnline

Arden Group Underway on 351,000 SF Mixed-Use Project in Manhattan

Posted on by in Development, Mixed-Use, New York, Northeast

4650-Broadway-Manhattan

The mixed-use project at 4650 Broadway in Manhattan is expected to be complete in 2025. View Smart Windows are being installed throughout the building to support Arden’s commitment to ESG initiatives and tenant well-being.

NEW YORK CITY — Philadelphia-based development and investment firm Arden Group is underway on construction of a 351,000-square-foot mixed-use project at 4650 Broadway in Manhattan’s Inwood neighborhood. Designed by Handel Architects, the 20-story building will house 222 residential units that will come in studio, one- and two-bedroom formats, with 30 percent of the apartments subject to income restrictions. Residential amenities will include a fitness center, resident lounge, screening room and a children’s play area. In addition, 4650 Broadway will house 120,000 square feet of commercial space. Of that space, 80,000 square feet is earmarked for a charter school or medical office user, and at least 16,000 square feet will be marketed to grocers. Completion is slated for 2025.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
31
InterFace Net Lease West 2023
Feb
1
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2023
Feb
2
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Retail 2023
Mar
7
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2023


Request media kit

Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  