Arden Group Underway on 351,000 SF Mixed-Use Project in Manhattan
NEW YORK CITY — Philadelphia-based development and investment firm Arden Group is underway on construction of a 351,000-square-foot mixed-use project at 4650 Broadway in Manhattan’s Inwood neighborhood. Designed by Handel Architects, the 20-story building will house 222 residential units that will come in studio, one- and two-bedroom formats, with 30 percent of the apartments subject to income restrictions. Residential amenities will include a fitness center, resident lounge, screening room and a children’s play area. In addition, 4650 Broadway will house 120,000 square feet of commercial space. Of that space, 80,000 square feet is earmarked for a charter school or medical office user, and at least 16,000 square feet will be marketed to grocers. Completion is slated for 2025.