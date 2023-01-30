Arden Group Underway on 351,000 SF Mixed-Use Project in Manhattan

The mixed-use project at 4650 Broadway in Manhattan is expected to be complete in 2025. View Smart Windows are being installed throughout the building to support Arden’s commitment to ESG initiatives and tenant well-being.

NEW YORK CITY — Philadelphia-based development and investment firm Arden Group is underway on construction of a 351,000-square-foot mixed-use project at 4650 Broadway in Manhattan’s Inwood neighborhood. Designed by Handel Architects, the 20-story building will house 222 residential units that will come in studio, one- and two-bedroom formats, with 30 percent of the apartments subject to income restrictions. Residential amenities will include a fitness center, resident lounge, screening room and a children’s play area. In addition, 4650 Broadway will house 120,000 square feet of commercial space. Of that space, 80,000 square feet is earmarked for a charter school or medical office user, and at least 16,000 square feet will be marketed to grocers. Completion is slated for 2025.