Arden Group, Vesta Realty Partners Acquire 318,831 SF Office Portfolio Near Salt Lake City

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Office, Utah, Western

Divvy, a financial technology company, occupies the 155,106-square-foot office building at 13707 S 200 West in Draper, Utah.

DRAPER, UTAH — Arden Group, in partnership with Vesta Realty Partners, has purchased a portfolio of office properties in Draper. Collectively known as 136 Center, the two-building portfolio features 318,831 square feet of office space spread across two adjacent, six-story buildings. The transaction also includes a land parcel that allows for additional development.

The portfolio includes 13693 South 200 West, a built-to-suit office building for Dealertrack, a provider of digital solutions to the automotive retail industry. Dealertrack leases 112,900 square feet of the 163,725-square-foot building and the remaining space is occupied by a diverse mix of tenants, including Gold Standard Automotive, Summit Sotheby’s International and NAV Technologies.

The second building, located at 13707 South 200 West, is a 155,106-square-foot property that serves as the corporate headquarters for Divvy, a financial technology company.

Walker & Dunlop served as exclusive advisor to Arden Group and Vesta Realty Partners and brokered the financing for the transaction.

