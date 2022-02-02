REBusinessOnline

Arden Group, Vesta Realty Partners Buy 125,000 SF Younique Headquarters in Lehi, Utah

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Office, Utah, Western

Located at 3400 W. Mayflower Ave. in Lehi, Utah, the 125,000-square-foot property was designed as a corporate campus for Younique.

LEHI, UTAH — Arden Group, in partnership with Vesta Realty Partners, has purchased an office building located at 3400 W. Mayflower Ave. in Lehi. Terms of the transaction were not released.

Younique, a health and wellness direct sales firm, fully occupies the 125,000-square-foot property on a lease basis through 2026. Situated on 7.1 acres, Stack Real Estate developed the asset in 2016 as a fully amenitized corporate campus and showcase property for Younique. The property features 25,000-square-foot floor plates, a full-size commercial kitchen, cafeteria, lounge, outdoor seating, auditorium, five balconies with seating, full-service salon and R&D lab.

