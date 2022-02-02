Arden Group, Vesta Realty Partners Buy 125,000 SF Younique Headquarters in Lehi, Utah
LEHI, UTAH — Arden Group, in partnership with Vesta Realty Partners, has purchased an office building located at 3400 W. Mayflower Ave. in Lehi. Terms of the transaction were not released.
Younique, a health and wellness direct sales firm, fully occupies the 125,000-square-foot property on a lease basis through 2026. Situated on 7.1 acres, Stack Real Estate developed the asset in 2016 as a fully amenitized corporate campus and showcase property for Younique. The property features 25,000-square-foot floor plates, a full-size commercial kitchen, cafeteria, lounge, outdoor seating, auditorium, five balconies with seating, full-service salon and R&D lab.
