Thursday, October 5, 2023
Arden Logistics Parks Acquires Three-Building Light Industrial Portfolio in Metro Minneapolis

by Kristin Harlow

EDEN PRAIRIE AND EAGAN, MINN. — Arden Logistics Parks (ALP) has acquired a three-building light industrial portfolio totaling 361,428 square feet in metro Minneapolis for an undisclosed price. The portfolio consists of the Flying Cloud Business Centre in Eden Prairie and Oakview Business Centre I and II in Eagan. The transaction marks the first acquisition in the Minneapolis market for ALP. The Flying Cloud Business Centre totals 204,000 square feet and is fully leased to four tenants. Oakview Business Centre I and II total 157,428 square feet and are 96 percent leased to 10 tenants. The seller was not released.

