REBusinessOnline

Arden Logistics Parks Buys 861,046 SF Hardy Light Industrial Portfolio in Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

HOUSTON — Arden Logistics Group, the industrial investment arm of Philadelphia-based Arden Group, has purchased the 861,046-square-foot Hardy Light Industrial Portfolio in Houston. The portfolio consists of 34 multi-tenant warehouses that are located in the metro’s North Hardy Toll Road submarket. Dustin Volz, Stephen Bailey, Trent Agnew and Zach Riebe of JLL brokered the sale. Dustin Stolly, Jordan Roeschlaub and Chris Kramer of Newmark arranged acquisition financing through Rialto Capital Management on behalf of the new ownership. The seller was an undisclosed institutional investor that had owned the portfolio since 2006.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Dec
1
Webinar: Smarter Cleaning for Retail, Grocery & Restaurant Facilities
Dec
2
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2021
Dec
15
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2021: Helping Student Housing Operators Navigate the Challenges of Leasing and Turn
Jan
20
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  