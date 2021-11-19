Arden Logistics Parks Buys 861,046 SF Hardy Light Industrial Portfolio in Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

HOUSTON — Arden Logistics Group, the industrial investment arm of Philadelphia-based Arden Group, has purchased the 861,046-square-foot Hardy Light Industrial Portfolio in Houston. The portfolio consists of 34 multi-tenant warehouses that are located in the metro’s North Hardy Toll Road submarket. Dustin Volz, Stephen Bailey, Trent Agnew and Zach Riebe of JLL brokered the sale. Dustin Stolly, Jordan Roeschlaub and Chris Kramer of Newmark arranged acquisition financing through Rialto Capital Management on behalf of the new ownership. The seller was an undisclosed institutional investor that had owned the portfolio since 2006.