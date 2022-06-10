REBusinessOnline

Arden Logistics Parks Buys Southeast Massachusetts Industrial Portfolio for $160M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Massachusetts, Northeast

BOSTON — Arden Logistics Parks, the industrial investment arm of Philadelphia-based Arden Group, has purchased a portfolio of eight industrial properties totaling roughly 1.3 million square feet that are located throughout southeast Massachusetts. The sales price was $160 million. Specifically, the properties, which were built between 1968 and 2016, are located in Mansfield, Fall River, New Bedford, Seekonk, Attleboro and Norton. Scott Dragos, Chris Skeffington, Doug Jacoby, Anthony Hayes, Tim Mulhall, Roy Sandeman and Dan Hines of CBRE represented the seller, Westbrook Partners, in the transaction. At the time of sale, the portfolio was 97 percent leased to 23 tenants, including Nestle, T-Mobile, Displays2Go and Whirlpool.

