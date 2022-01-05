Arden Logistics Parks Buys Three-Property Industrial Portfolio in Columbus, Ohio

COLUMBUS, OHIO — Arden Logistics Parks has purchased the Parkway Columbus portfolio, a three-property industrial portfolio totaling 172,800 square feet in the West Columbus submarket. The purchase price was undisclosed. The buildings, which range in size from 28,000 to 116,000 square feet, are fully occupied by 23 tenants. The seller, Parkway Business Partners LLC, is comprised of a group of local investors. Ross Bratcher and Joe Davis of JLL brokered the transaction.