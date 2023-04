CHARLOTTE. N.C. — Arden Logistics Parks (ALP), Arden Group’s industrial real estate operating platform, has purchased Northridge Business Center, a four-building, 174,000-square-foot industrial portfolio in Charlotte. Located at 50045, 5009-15, 5019-25 and 5029-35 W. W.T. Harris Blvd., the buildings range in size from 22,655 to 65,382 square feet. ALP acquired the portfolio from Fort Lauderdale-based SunCap Property Group for an undisclosed price.