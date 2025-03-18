Ardent Acquires 1.1 MSF Seminole Towne Center Mall in Central Florida, Plans Mixed-Use Redevelopment

SANFORD, FLA. — The Ardent Co. has acquired Seminole Towne Center Mall, a 1.1 million-square-foot regional mall located in Sanford, roughly 28 miles northeast of Orlando. The Atlanta-based investor plans to develop the property into a mixed-use development. According to several local media outlets, Ardent purchased the mall from Hollywood, Fla.-based 4th Dimension Properties for roughly $17.5 million.

While plans for the 76-acre property will include the addition of new retailers, multifamily housing and a hotel, the center’s four anchor tenants — Dillard’s, JC Penney, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Elev8 — will remain at the property. Seminole Towne Center Mall originally opened in 1995 and officially closed for redevelopment in January.