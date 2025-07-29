Ardent Closes on Land Acquisition for Westside Bottling Project in Durham, Signs Leases With Sprouts and Shake Shack

DURHAM, N.C. — The Ardent Cos. has closed on the land acquisition for Westside Bottling, a mixed-use development located on the former Durham Coca-Cola Bottling Co. warehouse site in Durham. Ardent plans to break ground in August on the development, which at full build-out will feature 70,000 square feet of retail space, 370 multifamily residences and 35 for-sale townhomes.

Westside Bottling’s retail component is currently 70 percent preleased to tenants including Sprouts Farmers Market, Shake Shack, Ulta Beauty, Club Pilates, First Watch and Vernis Nail Salons. First Citizens Bank, which had an existing bank branch on the site, will continue to operate at Westside Bottling.

The development sits three miles west of downtown Durham and north of Duke University and Duke University Medical Center.