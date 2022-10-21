REBusinessOnline

Ardent Cos. Completes Five New Office Leases, 11 Renewals at Piedmont Center in Atlanta

Five new tenants will join the roster at Piedmont Center, a 2 million-square-foot office campus located in Atlanta’s Buckhead district.

ATLANTA — The Ardent Cos. has executed five new leases, 11 renewals and one expansion at Piedmont Center, a 2 million-square-foot office campus located in the Buckhead neighborhood of Atlanta. New tenants at Piedmont Center, which will absorb 35,650 square feet of space, include Emory Investment Management, Harry Norman, Maxis, Findling Law and Relatient. Chad Koenig and Katelyn Fabien of Cushman & Wakefield represented Emory Investment Management, John Winter of Cushman & Wakefield represented Harry Norman, Jill Goldberg of Goldberg O’Malley and Steve Barton of CBRE represented Maxis, and Relatient was represented by Joey Kline of JLL in the lease negotiations.

Hudson Lambert Parrott Walker LLC added 4,426 square feet of space to its occupancy of Tower 15 at the campus. The lease renewals and expansion account for 42,359 square feet. JLL and Cushman & Wakefield handle leasing for Piedmont Center on behalf of Ardent Cos.

