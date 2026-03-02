Monday, March 2, 2026
The new ExtraSpace facility in Copiague is one of the final assets to deliver as part of Ardent’s Self-Storage Development Fund II, which is on track to complete construction across remaining projects during the current quarter.
Ardent, Ironwood Complete 950-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Copiague, New York

by Taylor Williams

COPIAGUE, N.Y. — A partnership between Atlanta-based developer The Ardent Cos. and Ironwood Development Partners has completed a 950-unit self-storage facility in Copiague, located on Long Island. Extra Space Storage will operate the facility, which spans 108,201 square feet, though it is unclear if that figure refers to gross or net rentable square footage. Park East Construction served as the general contractor for the project. Michael Sudano Architect PC designed the facility, and R&M Engineering acted as the civil engineer. A formal opening took place in mid-December.

