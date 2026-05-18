Ardent Signs Sprouts Farmers Market to Anchor Crossroads Shopping Center in Savannah

SAVANNAH, GA. — The Ardent Cos. has signed Sprouts Farmers Market to anchor Crossroads Shopping Center, a 92,000-square-foot retail center located in Savannah. Ardent will redevelop 28,000 square feet for the addition of Sprouts Farmers Market, as well as a second retail suite. In addition to repositioning the tenant mix, the Atlanta-based real estate firm will also upgrade the property’s façade. Demolition is expected to begin this summer, with a targeted opening in 2027.

The development marks Sprouts Farmers Market’s first location in Savannah.