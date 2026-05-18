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Crossroads-Savannah
Sprouts Farmers Market will anchor Crossroads Shopping Center, a planned 92,000-square-foot redevelopment project located in Savannah.
DevelopmentGeorgiaLeasing ActivityRetailSoutheast

Ardent Signs Sprouts Farmers Market to Anchor Crossroads Shopping Center in Savannah

by Abby Cox

SAVANNAH, GA. — The Ardent Cos. has signed Sprouts Farmers Market to anchor Crossroads Shopping Center, a 92,000-square-foot retail center located in Savannah. Ardent will redevelop 28,000 square feet for the addition of Sprouts Farmers Market, as well as a second retail suite. In addition to repositioning the tenant mix, the Atlanta-based real estate firm will also upgrade the property’s façade. Demolition is expected to begin this summer, with a targeted opening in 2027.

The development marks Sprouts Farmers Market’s first location in Savannah.

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