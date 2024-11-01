Friday, November 1, 2024
918-S-Stimson-Ave.City-of-Industry-CA
Ardmore Home Design occupies the 282,377-square-foot industrial facility in City of Industry, Calif.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaIndustrialWestern

Ardmore Home Design Purchases 282,377 SF Industrial Property in City of Industry, California for $59.9M

by Amy Works

CITY OF INDUSTRY, CALIF. — Ardmore Home Design, a luxury wholesale furniture manufacturer and the building’s tenant, has acquired an industrial property in City of Industry for $59.9 million.

Situated on 13 acres at 918 S. Stimson Ave., the 282,377-squared-foot distribution facility features 24- to 30-foot clear heights, 34 dock-high doors, two grade-level doors, 28 trailer stalls and 150 auto stalls.

Patrick Nally, Makenna Peter, Mark Detmer and Even Moran of JLL represented the seller, while Rick Sherburne of HRS Commercial represented the buyer in the deal.

