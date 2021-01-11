REBusinessOnline

Ardmore Residential to Develop 396-Unit Apartment Community Near Raleigh

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, North Carolina, Southeast

Communal amenities at Flowers Plantation will include a cyber café, two fitness centers, two pools, several grilling areas, a clubhouse and a dog park. (Rendering courtesy of Bradley & Ball Architects)

CLAYTON, N.C. — Ardmore Residential has purchased 20 acres in Clayton to develop Flowers Plantation, a planned 396-unit apartment community in the Raleigh-Durham area. The property will offer one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans with wood-style vinyl flooring and designer cabinets. Communal amenities will include a cyber café, two fitness centers, two pools, several grilling areas, a clubhouse and a dog park. The developer expects to break ground on the community in the spring. Bradley & Ball Architects designed the asset. Greensboro, N.C.-based Ardmore acquired the land from Southwest Crossroads Holdings LLC for $6.5 million. Sarah Godwin and John Mikels of JLL worked in partnership with John Koonce of York Properties to represent the seller in the transaction.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
There are no upcoming events at this time.

Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  