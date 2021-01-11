Ardmore Residential to Develop 396-Unit Apartment Community Near Raleigh

Communal amenities at Flowers Plantation will include a cyber café, two fitness centers, two pools, several grilling areas, a clubhouse and a dog park. (Rendering courtesy of Bradley & Ball Architects)

CLAYTON, N.C. — Ardmore Residential has purchased 20 acres in Clayton to develop Flowers Plantation, a planned 396-unit apartment community in the Raleigh-Durham area. The property will offer one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans with wood-style vinyl flooring and designer cabinets. Communal amenities will include a cyber café, two fitness centers, two pools, several grilling areas, a clubhouse and a dog park. The developer expects to break ground on the community in the spring. Bradley & Ball Architects designed the asset. Greensboro, N.C.-based Ardmore acquired the land from Southwest Crossroads Holdings LLC for $6.5 million. Sarah Godwin and John Mikels of JLL worked in partnership with John Koonce of York Properties to represent the seller in the transaction.