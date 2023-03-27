Monday, March 27, 2023
AcquisitionsIndustrialIowaMidwestSelf-Storage

Area Commercial Real Estate Services Brokers Sale of 68,000 SF Self-Storage Facility in Des Moines

by Kristin Harlow

DES MOINES, IOWA — Area Commercial Real Estate Advisors has brokered the sale of a CubeSmart Self Storage facility in Des Moines for an undisclosed price. The property was formerly a Gordmans department store that was converted into self-storage space in November 2021. The facility features roughly 68,000 rentable square feet of climate-controlled space. Tom Flannigan, Alex Ihrke and Matt Haugen of Area brokered the sale and serve as the Minnesota, Iowa and North and South Dakota broker affiliates for Argus Self Storage Advisors. U-Haul was the buyer.

