ArentFox Schiff Signs 120,999 SF Office Lease in Downtown DC

by John Nelson

WASHINGTON, D.C.— Law firm ArentFox Schiff has signed a 120,999-square foot lease at Midtown Center, an office building located in downtown Washington, D.C. The firm will relocate its D.C. headquarters to the 14-story property, occupying the entirety of three floors. Fannie Mae also recently signed a 340,000-square-foot lease at the building, which is owned by Carr Properties.

The developer completed Midtown Center, which features two towers connected by three pedestrian buildings, in 2017. SHoP Architects designed the property.

