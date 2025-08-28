AREP Launches Leasing at 199-Unit Adaptive Reuse Apartment Project in Old Town Alexandria, Virginia

ALEXANDRIA, VA. — American Real Estate Partners (AREP) has launched leasing at CityHouse Old Town, an adaptive reuse development located at 1101 King St. in Alexandria’s Old Town district. The seven-story, 199-unit apartment community was originally built as an office building in 1983.

AREP and property manager Bozzuto plan to welcome first residents in November. Monthly rental rates at CityHouse Old Town range from $2,730 to $11,815, according to the property website.

Amenities include a 24-hour fitness center with instructor-led classes, coworking spaces, library lounge, six-story atrium/courtyard, onsite garage parking, dedicated dog grooming station, bike storage and 65 private storage units for residents. The property also includes ground-level retail space leased to tenants including Fresh Baguette, Orangetheory Fitness and a wine boutique.

About 75 percent of units at CityHouse Old Town feature private terraces. The design-build team for the office-to-residential conversion project includes architect Cooper Carry and general contractor Hoar Construction.