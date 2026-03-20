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CityHouse Old Town, an office-to-residential adaptive reuse development in Alexandria, Va., offers 199 apartments.
DevelopmentMultifamilySoutheastVirginia

AREP Opens CityHouse Old Town Office-to-Residential Conversion Project in Alexandria, Virginia

by Abby Cox

ALEXANDRIA, VA. — American Real Estate Partners (AREP) has opened CityHouse Old Town, an office-to-residential adaptive reuse development at 1101 King St. in Alexandria, a suburb of Washington, D.C. The community has been welcoming residents since late 2025 and is 40 percent occupied.

Originally constructed in 1983 as a 236,000-square-foot office building, CityHouse Old Town has been reimagined into a seven-building, luxury residential community. The complex offers 199 apartments ranging in size from 500 to 1,559 square feet. Monthly rental rates begin at $3,300. 

Amenities the property include coworking spaces, a hospitality-inspired club lounge, 24-hour fitness center, pet washing station, electric vehicle charging stations and landscaped gathering areas. AREP is pursuing Fitwel certification for the project. Bozzuto serves as leasing and property manager for CityHouse Old Town.

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