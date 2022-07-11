REBusinessOnline

Ares Investment Buys 105,000 SF Cold Storage Facility in Philadelphia

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Northeast, Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA — A fund managed by Ares Investment has purchased a 105,000-square-foot cold storage facility in Philadelphia. The property, which is currently leased to FreezPak Logistics, is located at 1801 N. 5th St., in between the Norris Square and Olde Kensington neighborhoods. Bob Yoshimura of Lee & Associates represented the seller, locally based investment and development firm BG Capital, and the buyer in the transaction. BG Capital originally purchased the facility as a part of a four-property portfolio deal in 2018.

