Spanish Ridge Industrial Park in Las Vegas offers 230,899 square feet of industrial space spread across three buildings. (Photo courtesy of CapRock Partners)
Ares Management, CapRock Partners Sell 230,899 SF Spanish Ridge Industrial Park in Las Vegas for $54.8M

by Amy Works

LAS VEGAS — Ares Management and CapRock Partners have completed the disposition of Spanish Ridge Industrial Park in Las Vegas. EastGroup Properties bought the Class A facility for $54.8 million.

Spanish Ridge consists of three single- and multi-tenant buildings totaling 230,899 square feet in the southwest of the city. The park’s 133,075-square-foot, 75,836-square-foot and 21,988-square-foot buildings feature clear heights ranging from 24 feet to 30 feet, ESFR sprinklers, warehouse evaporative coolers, ample power, 128-foot to 180-foot concrete truck courts, and a combined 50 dock-high doors and 11 grade-level doors. Additionally, the park offers five office spaces totaling 2,000 square feet.

At the time of sale, the property was fully leased to five investment-grade credit tenants. The industrial park is located at 5425 and 5365 S. Riley St. and 8875 W. Hacienda Ave.

Andrew Briner and Bret Hardy of Newmark represented the sellers, with support from Rob Lujan and Jason Simon of JLL’s Industrial Las Vegas office. Terms of the deals were not disclosed.

