Friday, March 15, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Amenities at Soleste Spring Gardens include a resort-style pool with a sun deck and private cabanas.
DevelopmentFloridaLoansMultifamilySoutheast

Ares Management Provides $50M Refinancing for New Apartment Community in Miami

by John Nelson

MIAMI — Ares Management Real Estate has provided a $50 million loan via one of its funds for the refinancing of Soleste Spring Gardens, a newly delivered apartment community in Miami’s Spring Garden district. The eight-story community is located at 1033 Spring Garden Road, two blocks from the Culmer Metrorail station. Brian Gaswirth, Chris Drew, Jesse Wright and J.J. Hovenden of JLL arranged the loan on behalf of the borrowers, The Estate Cos. and FHCP LLC.

The co-developers recently obtained a certificate of occupancy (CO) at Soleste Springs Garden, which offers studios, one- and two-bedroom units ranging in size from 400 to 1,100 square feet. Rental rates begin at $2,011, according to the property website. Amenities include a resort-style pool with a sun deck and private cabanas, outdoor kitchen and bar, dog park, pet spa, yoga lawn and electric car charging stations.

You may also like

Newmark Brokers $19.7M Sale of Triple Crown at...

Dycom Industries Signs 40,000 SF Office Lease for...

Mast Capital Begins Preleasing for 248-Unit Harlow Apartments...

Standard Communities Breaks Ground on 240-Unit Affordable Housing...

Urban Story Ventures to Invest $28M for New...

Shoreham Capital Sells 175-Unit Build-to-Rent Residential Community in...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $7.5M Sale of Shopping...

Buckner Retirement Services Acquires 296-Unit Seniors Housing Property...

Beacon Communities Completes 210-Unit Affordable Housing Redevelopment Project...