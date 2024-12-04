Ares Provides $135M Construction Loan for Industrial Project in East Hanover, New Jersey

EAST HANOVER, N.J. — Ares Commercial Real Estate has provided a $135 million construction loan for High Point on 10, a 584,000-square-foot industrial project that will be located in East Hanover, about 25 miles west of New York City. The development will have 380,000 square feet of build-to-suit cold storage space that is preleased to operator RealCold. Jordan Roeschlaub, Jonathan Firestone and Nick Scribani of Newmark arranged the debt on behalf of the developer, a partnership between Related Fund Management, Onyx Equities and Russo Development. An expected completion date was not announced.