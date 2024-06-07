Friday, June 7, 2024
The Taylor represents the first new luxury apartment community to come on line in historic downtown Opelika, Ala.
Arey Group Begins Leasing 198-Unit Taylor Apartments in Historic Downtown Opelika, Alabama

by John Nelson

OPELIKA, ALA. — Arey Group has begun leasing The Taylor, a 198-unit apartment community underway at 411 S. 10th St. in historic downtown Opelika, about seven miles from Auburn, Ala. Designed by Geheber Lewis Associates, the property will feature one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments available at monthly rates starting at $1,250.

Focus Design Interiors designed the apartments, which will feature stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and black and wood tone accents. Amenities will include a fitness center and an entertainment area. Arey Group plans to deliver The Taylor in the third quarter.

