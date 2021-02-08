ARG Bull Creek Underway on 76-Acre Grove at Shoal Creek Mixed-Use Project in Austin

The Grove at Shoal Creek in Austin will feature residential, office and retail uses.

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Developer ARG Bull Creek Ltd. is underway on construction of The Grove at Shoal Creek, a 76-acre mixed-use project located at the intersection of 45th Street and Bull Creek Road in Austin. Master plans for the development call for 1,150 residential units in single-family and multifamily formats, 185,000 square feet of office space and 140,000 square feet of retail space. The developer is a joint venture between MileStone Community Builders, which is handling the residential portion of the project, and Castletop Capital, which is handling the mixed-use portion. To date, about 150 households have taken residence at The Grove, with several office and retail users also committing to the development. Weitzman is leasing the retail component of the project.