Argent Ventures Acquires 715,365 SF Office Complex in White Plains, New York
WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — Locally based investment firm Argent Ventures has acquired White Plains Plaza, a 715,365-square-foot office complex located north of New York City, for $105 million. The two-building complex was 76 percent leased to a roster of 74 tenants at the time of sale. Kevin Welsh, Brian Schulz, Jason Emrani, Evan Layne, Brett Siegel, Alex Foshay and Glenn Walsh of Newmark represented the seller, a partnership between Ivy Realty and DW Capital, in the transaction. Anthony Orso and Ari Schwartzbard of Newmark arranged acquisition financing on behalf of Argent Ventures.
