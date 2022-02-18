REBusinessOnline

Argent Ventures Acquires 715,365 SF Office Complex in White Plains, New York

Posted on by in Acquisitions, New York, Northeast, Office

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — Locally based investment firm Argent Ventures has acquired White Plains Plaza, a 715,365-square-foot office complex located north of New York City, for $105 million. The two-building complex was 76 percent leased to a roster of 74 tenants at the time of sale. Kevin Welsh, Brian Schulz, Jason Emrani, Evan Layne, Brett Siegel, Alex Foshay and Glenn Walsh of Newmark represented the seller, a partnership between Ivy Realty and DW Capital, in the transaction. Anthony Orso and Ari Schwartzbard of Newmark arranged acquisition financing on behalf of Argent Ventures.

