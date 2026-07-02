Argentic Investment Management Signs 13,000 SF Office Lease in Manhattan’s Flatiron District

NEW YORK CITY — Argentic Investment Management has signed a 13,000-square-foot office lease in Manhattan’s Flatiron District. The financial services firm will occupy the entire 20th floor the Gramercy Park Building, a 238,000-square-foot structure at 257 Park Ave. S that is now 97 percent leased. Neil Goldmacher, Eric Zemachson and Scott Gutnick of Newmark represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Andrew Wiener and Robert Fisher represented the landlord, The Feil Organization, on an internal basis.